CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.44. 1,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

CFN Enterprises Trading Down 65.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CFN Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 973,003.94% and a negative net margin of 258.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.