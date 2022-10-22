CGI’s (GIB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

GIB opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,947,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 27.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

