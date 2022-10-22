Chain (XCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $42.05 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $42.05 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.42 or 0.27948507 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

