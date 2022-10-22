Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Stock Price Up 21.7%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 21.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 74,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 31,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Charlie’s Stock Up 21.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

