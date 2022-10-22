Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,572,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

