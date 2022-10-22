Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Trading Down 5.2%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

