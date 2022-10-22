Chesswood Group Limited Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CHW stock opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.87 million and a PE ratio of 8.06. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$11.20 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.86.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesswood Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$107,515.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,962,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,731,514.57.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.