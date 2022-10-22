China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.12

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.4072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About China Resources Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

