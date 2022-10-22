China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZNH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 79.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE ZNH opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.02.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

