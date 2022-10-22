CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$20.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INE. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE stock opened at C$14.60 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$21.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -153.68.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

