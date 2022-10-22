Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

CINF opened at $99.24 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $667,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.