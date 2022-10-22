Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

