Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,953 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,783,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,013,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

