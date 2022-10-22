Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

