Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.97. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.