CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average is $201.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

