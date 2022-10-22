CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.09.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.