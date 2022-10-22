Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.64

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.64 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 57.10 ($0.69). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 1,878,564 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Coats Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market cap of £923.53 million and a PE ratio of 963.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.92.
Coats Group Cuts Dividend
Coats Group Company Profile
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
Featured Stories
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.