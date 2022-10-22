Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.64

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.64 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 57.10 ($0.69). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 1,878,564 shares.

COA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market cap of £923.53 million and a PE ratio of 963.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

