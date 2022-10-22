Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.37. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

