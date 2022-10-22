Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87. 120,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 42,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,438,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 33.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

