Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

