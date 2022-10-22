Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commerzbank Price Performance

CRZBY stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

