Compound (COMP) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $49.86 or 0.00260257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $362.35 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.29133469 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $28,944,418.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

