Compound Price Down 9.3% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Compound has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $50.49 or 0.00262551 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $366.92 million and $16.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00136193 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060568 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021693 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.80229062 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $22,623,762.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

