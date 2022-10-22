Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 10,343 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.51% of EnPro Industries worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.33. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

