Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,333 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 98,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 146,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.01 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

