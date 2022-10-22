Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 20,555 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Crane worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crane by 624.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 48.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Stock Up 3.2 %

CR stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

