Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 22,783 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,783 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $90,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.