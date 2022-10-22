Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 310,961 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310,961 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.25% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RADA. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 844,317 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199,743 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 166,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Stock Performance

RADA stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.13 million, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.90. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

