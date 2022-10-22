Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 429,473 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 429,473 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $251.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

