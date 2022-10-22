Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 52,291 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,064 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 52,291 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of R1 RCM worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,982,012 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 98,419 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after purchasing an additional 429,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,579,000 after purchasing an additional 131,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.29 million. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

