Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1,125.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,066,000 after acquiring an additional 188,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.87. 2,417,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,529. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

