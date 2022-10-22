Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.45. 52,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 861,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 23.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Constellium by 11.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 170.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 135,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Constellium by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Constellium by 55.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

