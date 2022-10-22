ConstitutionDAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.21 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $84.96 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.41 or 0.27870233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010885 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

