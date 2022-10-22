Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $322,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 897,586 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.1 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of BTI opened at $37.50 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

