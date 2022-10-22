Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

