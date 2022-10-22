Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

