Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 830,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

