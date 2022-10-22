Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 859,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,850 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 2.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Corteva worth $46,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after acquiring an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after acquiring an additional 272,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Corteva Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,983. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

