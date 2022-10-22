COTI Price Hits $0.0984 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $85.52 million and $4.50 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.64 or 0.27980951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

