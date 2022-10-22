Covenant (COVN) Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Covenant (COVN) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00015365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $183.82 million and approximately $297,648.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.41 or 0.27870233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

