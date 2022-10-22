Cowen Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $100.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.41.

TWLO opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $368.73.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

