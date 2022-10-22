Cowen Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $390.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $415.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $490.09.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $265.47 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.97 and its 200-day moving average is $332.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

