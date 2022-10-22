Credit Suisse Group Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $162.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $123.59 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

