Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.33. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.