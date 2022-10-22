Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €11.50 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Vivendi Price Performance
Shares of VIV stock opened at €7.88 ($8.04) on Friday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($17.19) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($25.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.53 and a 200-day moving average of €9.87.
Vivendi Company Profile
