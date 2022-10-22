Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €11.50 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at €7.88 ($8.04) on Friday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($17.19) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($25.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.53 and a 200-day moving average of €9.87.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

