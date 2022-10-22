Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

