Crewe Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $348,000.

OEF opened at $170.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

