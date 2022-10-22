Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $335,682,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $197.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.