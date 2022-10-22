Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average is $234.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

